Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.57.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.