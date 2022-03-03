Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

JAZZ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $152.90. 763,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

