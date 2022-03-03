Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $12.65 per share for the year.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MRTX opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $200.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000.
About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
