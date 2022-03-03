Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $230.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.11.

NYSE SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

