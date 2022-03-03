Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

