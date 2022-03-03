Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inhibrx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $819.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.08.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

