Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 276.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

