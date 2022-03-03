Jefferies Group LLC Invests $953,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $60,956,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 361,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,277,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

