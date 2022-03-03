Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $44,742,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bumble by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $1,431,000.

Bumble stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

