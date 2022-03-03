Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JNPKF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

