JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

