JMP Securities Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $35.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

ACAD stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

