John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

