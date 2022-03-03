John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:JHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 16,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,988. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
