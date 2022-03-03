John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 16,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,988. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

