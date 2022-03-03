John Hancock Investors Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 16,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.