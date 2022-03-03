John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.

NYSE HPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

