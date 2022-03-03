John J. Mikulsky Sells 15,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KLR opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $306.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 331.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $126,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 248.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

