Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.
JNCE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,391. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.
JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
