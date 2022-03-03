Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

JNCE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,391. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

