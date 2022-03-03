JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Price Target to €125.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thales from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $124.00 on Monday. Thales has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

