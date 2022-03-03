JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

