JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,635.20.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

