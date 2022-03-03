JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $17.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

