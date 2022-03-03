JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 964.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,240,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 15,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,260. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

