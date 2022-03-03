Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,255. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

