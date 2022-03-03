Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $128,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

