KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

