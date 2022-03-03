Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$215.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KXS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.38.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$148.48. 108,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,867. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$160.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37,140.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

