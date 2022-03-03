Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

