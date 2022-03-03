Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $114.40 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

