Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

