Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

