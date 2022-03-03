Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $418.00 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

