Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

