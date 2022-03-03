Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

