Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $7.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

KGC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237,465. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

