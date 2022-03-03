KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,694 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

SNOW traded down $45.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

