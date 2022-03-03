KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $483.68. 237,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.