KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $532.69. 241,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.74 and its 200 day moving average is $499.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.