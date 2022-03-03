KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 443,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,301,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

