KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 9%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.70. 6,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,004,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -184.80.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.