Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 35,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.