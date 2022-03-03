Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $20.38 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

