Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 321,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

