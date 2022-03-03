Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.32. The company had a trading volume of 987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,566. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.85 and a 200 day moving average of $416.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

