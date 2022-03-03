Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $72,662. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CZNC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

