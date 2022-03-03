Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.09) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. 134,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
