Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. MiX Telematics comprises about 5.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of MiX Telematics worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 43,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,999. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,977,750 shares of company stock worth $914,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

