Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRKNF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 121,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.66.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

