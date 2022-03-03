Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 886,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Get Kroger alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.