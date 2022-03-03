KT (NYSE:KT) & Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 4.17% 6.60% 3.02% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KT pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

KT has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.91 6.86 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.74 $405.70 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KT and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

KT beats Singapore Telecommunications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

